Out tennis legend Billie Jean King is
the latest celebrity to call for a boycott of hotels owned by the
Sultan of Brunei.
On Wednesday, a law that punishes gay
sex and adultery by death took effect in the Southeast Asian nation.
Hassanal Bolkiah, one of the richest persons in the world, in 2017
celebrated his 50th year as Sultan of Brunei.
“This atrocity begins today in
#Brunei,” King said in a tweet. “Please join me and spread the
word about the boycott of hotels owned by the Sultan of Brunei.”
Ellen DeGeneres also pleaded with
followers to boycott Bolkiah's nine luxury hotels, two of which are
located in California.
“Tomorrow, the country of Brunei will
start stoning gay people to death,” DeGeneres wrote in a Facebook
post. “We need to do something now. Please boycott these hotels
owned by the Sultan of Brunei. Raise your voices now. Spread the
word. Rise up.”
George Clooney previously wrote an
op-ed in support of the boycott and Elton John said that he agreed
with the actor.
