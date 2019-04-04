Speaking Tuesday in Boston, actress Laverne Cox said that transgender people “have a right to exist and flourish in the world, too.”

Cox, who is best known for her role as Sophia Burset on the Netflix drama Orange is the New Black, made her comments at the Simmons Leadership Conference.

“We are in a very contested space now with, as trans people become more visible, there's a backlash happening,” Cox said, referring to lawmakers' attempts to roll back some protections, including President Donald Trump's policy prohibiting transgender people from serving in the military.

“Trans people have existed throughout time,” she said. “We have a right to exist and flourish in the world, too.”

Cox, who began her transition in 1998, added that transgender people are here for something “beautiful and divine.”

“A lot of trans people have experienced being turned out of their homes, being discriminated against in the workplace, disowned by family. A lot of us have experienced that, and in the face of all that, we find a way to survive,” Cox is quoted as saying by MassLive.