Voters in Chicago on Tuesday voted Lori Lightfoot as mayor, making her the first openly lesbian, black woman elected mayor of the city.

Lightfoot was running against Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.

The AP called the race for Lightfoot at 8 P.M. local time. Early results showed Lightfoot with a commanding lead.

Chicago becomes the largest city in the United States with an openly gay mayor. Houston, which elected Annise Parker to three terms as mayor, previously held that distinction.

Lightfoot was endorsed by the LGBTQ Victory Fund, a group which helps elect LGBT candidates. Parker helms the organization.

“A Black lesbian taking power in the nation’s third-largest city is a historic moment for so many communities that are too often ignored in American politics,” Parker said in a statement. “Chicago’s enormous influence on the national dialogue provides a platform for Lori to promote more inclusive solutions to the challenges facing our cities and nation – and to be a credible messenger as well. Lori will certainly remain focused on the issues facing Chicago. But as the highest-ranking LGBTQ person ever elected mayor of an American city – a title she takes from me – she is also now a key leader in the movement to build LGBTQ political power nationwide.”