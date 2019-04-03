Out talk show host Ellen DeGeneres is the latest celebrity to call for a boycott of hotels owned by the Sultan of Brunei.

Starting April 3, gay sex and adultery will be punishable by death in Brunei. Hassanal Bolkiah in 2017 celebrated his 50th year as Sultan of Brunei, a Southeast Asia nation. He is considered one of the richest persons in the world.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, DeGeneres pleaded with followers to boycott Bolkiah's nine luxury hotels, two of which are located in California.

“Tomorrow, the country of Brunei will start stoning gay people to death,” DeGeneres wrote. “We need to do something now. Please boycott these hotels owned by the Sultan of Brunei. Raise your voices now. Spread the word. Rise up.”

As of late Wednesday, DeGeneres' post had received more than 105,000 likes and 11,000 comments.

George Clooney previously wrote an op-ed in support of the boycott and Elton John said that he agreed with the actor.

