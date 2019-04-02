United Nations High Commissioner for
Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Monday described Brunei's anti-gay
law as “draconian.”
Starting Wednesday, gay sex and
adultery will be punishable by death in Brunei, a Southeast Asia
nation. The new penal code is based on Sharia law.
Bachelet, the former president of
Chile, called on Brunei to reverse course.
“I appeal to the government to stop
the entry into force of this draconian new penal code, which would
mark a serious setback for human rights protections for the people of
Brunei if implemented,” Bachelet said in a U.N. press release.
The law “may also encourage violence
and discrimination against women, on the basis of sexual orientation
and against religious minorities in Brunei.”
“Any religion-based legislation must
not violate human rights, including the rights of those belonging to
the majority religion as well as of religious minorities and
non-believers,” she
added.
George Clooney and Elton John are among
the celebrities calling for a boycott of properties owned by Sultan
Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei, one of the richest persons in the world.
(Related: George
Clooney, Elton John call to boycott Sultan of Brunei's hotels over
anti-gay law.)
Two of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah's hotels
are located in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills. Other locations
include France, Italy and the United Kingdom.