United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Monday described Brunei's anti-gay law as “draconian.”

Starting Wednesday, gay sex and adultery will be punishable by death in Brunei, a Southeast Asia nation. The new penal code is based on Sharia law.

Bachelet, the former president of Chile, called on Brunei to reverse course.

“I appeal to the government to stop the entry into force of this draconian new penal code, which would mark a serious setback for human rights protections for the people of Brunei if implemented,” Bachelet said in a U.N. press release.

The law “may also encourage violence and discrimination against women, on the basis of sexual orientation and against religious minorities in Brunei.”

“Any religion-based legislation must not violate human rights, including the rights of those belonging to the majority religion as well as of religious minorities and non-believers,” she added.

George Clooney and Elton John are among the celebrities calling for a boycott of properties owned by Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei, one of the richest persons in the world.

Two of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah's hotels are located in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills. Other locations include France, Italy and the United Kingdom.