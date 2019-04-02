Singer-songwriter Christina Aguilera
shared a heartfelt message on Instagram thanking the LGBT community
for its “support, friendship, joy, and acceptance.”
Aguilera said that although she was
unable to attend this weekend's Human Rights Campaign (HRC) gala to
receive the group's Ally for Equality Award, she felt honored for the
recognition.
“Since the very beginning of my
career I have leaned on the LGBTQ+ community for support, friendship,
joy and acceptance,” Aguilera wrote. “I have found the most
solace and unimaginable strength in my friends who identify as queer,
and I have crawled out of some of my darkest times thanks to the
small group of people I surround myself with – fellow dancers, glam
artists, and creatives who I realize are overcoming obstacles of
their own – the fights for freedom, the struggles for equality, and
prayers for acceptance.”
“I think the reason why I connect so
deeply with this community is my intense love for anyone who is
grateful and passionate to be living as their true selves. I thrive
in the company of other humans who are proud of individuality,
authenticity and creativity. I wore piercings when society told me to
be fresh faced. I kissed girls when executives told me fans would
look away. I helped give attention to gay relationships and eating
disorders and phobias when they were mostly taboo. What I realize is
that I would not have had the power to be where I am today without
the return acceptance from those who, like myself, were labeled as
‘other.’”
“I recognize there are still so many
hurdles ahead, but to realize how far we’ve come and that my voice
and presence has made an impact thus far is more fulfilling than
words can express,” she added.