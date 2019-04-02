Chick-fil-A has been disinvited from
opening a location at the Buffalo airport. The move comes just weeks
after San Antonio blocked the eatery from opening in its airport.
New York State Assemblyman Sean Ryan
said that the decision was due to the restaurant's “long history of
supporting and funding anti-LGBTQ organizations.” Ryan had voiced
his opposition to Chick-fil-A's inclusion in the project.
“I applaud the decision that has been
made to remove Chick-fil-A from plans for the Buffalo Niagara
International Airport,” Ryan wrote.
Chick-fil-A's charitable giving
includes millions of dollars in donations to groups that oppose LGBT
rights.
(Related: Chick-fil-A
donated nearly $2 million to groups opposed to LGBT rights.)
The fast-food chain's “legacy of
anti-LGBTQ behavior” was cited in the decision to exclude
Chick-fil-A in San Antonio.
(Related: Ted
Cruz defends Chick-fil-A after San Antonio blocks chain from opening
restaurant.)
In a statement posted on its website,
Chick-fil-A said that it donates to “programs that support a
diverse array of youth and education programs nationwide.”