Chick-fil-A has been disinvited from opening a location at the Buffalo airport. The move comes just weeks after San Antonio blocked the eatery from opening in its airport.

New York State Assemblyman Sean Ryan said that the decision was due to the restaurant's “long history of supporting and funding anti-LGBTQ organizations.” Ryan had voiced his opposition to Chick-fil-A's inclusion in the project.

“I applaud the decision that has been made to remove Chick-fil-A from plans for the Buffalo Niagara International Airport,” Ryan wrote.

Chick-fil-A's charitable giving includes millions of dollars in donations to groups that oppose LGBT rights.

The fast-food chain's “legacy of anti-LGBTQ behavior” was cited in the decision to exclude Chick-fil-A in San Antonio.

In a statement posted on its website, Chick-fil-A said that it donates to “programs that support a diverse array of youth and education programs nationwide.”