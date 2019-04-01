A ruling handed down on Friday legalized same-sex marriage in the Cayman Islands, an autonomous British overseas territory.

British-born Vickie Bodden Bush, who is in the country on a work permit, and Caymanian Chantelle Day challenged the law in court after they were denied a marriage license last year. The couple adopted a daughter together in England.

Friday's ruling by the Chief Justice of the Cayman Islands took effect immediately, the Evening Standard reported.

“Love wins,” Day is quoted as saying as she left the court.

The ruling could set a precedent for other British overseas territories which do not allow gay and lesbian couples to marry.