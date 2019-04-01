A ruling handed down on Friday
legalized same-sex marriage in the Cayman Islands, an autonomous
British overseas territory.
British-born Vickie Bodden Bush, who is
in the country on a work permit, and Caymanian Chantelle Day
challenged the law in court after they were denied a marriage license
last year. The couple adopted a daughter together in England.
Friday's ruling by the Chief Justice of
the Cayman Islands took effect immediately, the
Evening
Standard
reported.
“Love wins,” Day is quoted as
saying as she left the court.
The ruling could set a precedent for
other British overseas territories which do not allow gay and lesbian
couples to marry.