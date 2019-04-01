The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) on Saturday honored Yeardley Smith at its 2019 HRC Los Angeles Dinner.

The 54-year-old Smith is best known for her long-running role as Lisa Simpson on Fox's animated series The Simpsons.

HRC presented Smith with its National Leadership Award at the event, which took place at the JW Marriott.

Smith is a longtime supporter of LGBT rights. According to HRC, Smith was “the single largest funder” in the fight against Proposition 8, California's 2008 voter-approved constitutional amendment that defined marriage as a heterosexual union. She also helped fund HRC's 2018 midterm efforts to tip the House to a pro-equality majority.

During her speech, Smith said that she's often asked why she's such “a loyal supporter of LGBTQ rights.”

“I admit I don't really understand the question,” Smith said. “But my answer is simple and always the same … You do not get to cherry-pick people's human rights.”

Smith also called out the Trump administration's record on LGBT rights.

“I am here to march with you. To rally. To gather, and vote. To stop the relentless and systematic assault by this bigoted, vindictive administration who is hell-bent on stripping us all of the progress we have made politically and humanly over the past 50 years. Assholes,” Smith said.