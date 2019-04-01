During a recent interview on Larry
King Now, Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon explained why being
uncomfortable is good.
The 29-year-old Rippon, the first
openly gay U.S. male athlete to medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics in
Pyeongchang, South Korea, answered questions from social media users.
One user on Twitter asked: “What has
been the biggest life lesson you have learned so far?”
“I think the most important thing
that I've learned is that the more things that you do that make you
uncomfortable, the more you grow,” Rippon answered.
“Being uncomfortable is good?” host
Larry King asked.
“Absolutely,” Rippon responded.
When asked whether he would encourage
his children to follow in his Olympic footsteps, Rippon said that he
would, if they had the same “passion” for the sport as he did.
“But I don't plan on having kids,”
he
added. “I just want, like, two french bulldogs.”