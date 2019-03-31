Actor George Clooney and singer-songwriter Elton John are calling for a boycott of nine hotels owned by the Sultan of Brunei.

Starting April 3, gay sex and adultery will be punishable by death in Brunei. Hassanal Bolkiah in 2017 celebrated his 50th year as Sultan of Brunei, a Southeast Asia nation. He is considered one of the richest persons in the world.

“On this particular April 3rd, the nation of Brunei will begin stoning and whipping to death any of its citizens that are proved to be gay,” Clooney wrote in an op-ed. “Let that sink in. In the onslaught of news where we see the world backsliding into authoritarianism this stands alone.”

“Every single time we stay at or take meetings at or dine at any of these nine hotels we are putting money directly into the pockets of men who choose to stone and whip to death their own citizens for being gay or accused of adultery,” he said.

On Saturday, John, who is openly gay and raising two sons with his husband David Furnish, joined Clooney in calling for a boycott of Sultan Hassanal's hotels.

“I believe that love is love and being able to love as we choose is a basic human right. Wherever we go, my husband David and I deserve to be treated with dignity and respect – as do each and every one of the millions of LGBTQ+ people around the world,” John wrote in a statement.

“Discrimination on the basis of sexuality is plain wrong and has no place in any society. That’s why I commend my friend, George Clooney, for taking a stand and calling out the anti-gay discrimination and bigotry now being enshrined in law in the nation of Brunei, a place where gay people are brutalized or worse. As George has said, the Sultan of Brunei owns many luxury hotels around the world – hotels which David and I have found it impossible to visit since the Sultan’s plan to push for shar’ia law in Brunei became public. Our hearts go out to the good, hardworking employees of these properties, many of whom we know to be gay.”

“We recognise that sovereign countries will make decisions for their own citizens. But we feel we must send a message, however we can, that such treatment is unacceptable. We must never underestimate the power of our voices – and our actions – to spark the change we need to see,” he concluded.

Two of Sultan Hassanal's hotels are located in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills. Other locations include France, Italy and the United Kingdom.