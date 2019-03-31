In a cover interview with UK LGBT
glossy Attitude, out actor Colton Haynes talked about why his
marriage to celebrity florist Jeff Leatham failed.
The 30-year-old Haynes appears on the
cover Attitude's 25th anniversary issue.
Haynes came out in 2016 and married
Leatham the following year. Citing “irreconcilable differences,”
Haynes filed for divorce after six months of marriage.
Haynes told Attitude that
Leatham will always be in his life.
“I will always love Jeff [Leatham],”
Haynes said. “He's an incredible person. The most talented person
I've ever met. So loving. You know, people grow apart. There would
never be a bad thing I could say about him.”
“I just had to fall in love with
myself and put myself and my life first,” he added, referring to
his addiction to alcohol and drugs, from which he's six months sober.
(Related: Colton
Haynes says attention from coming out started his downward spiral
with addiction.)
“We rushed into a lot of things, and
it was extremely public which was a massive, massive problem with our
relationship. But that’s not anyone else’s fault, that’s our
fault. We put it out there, we became that Instagram couple, and we
weren’t able to keep it going,” Haynes
said.
“The divorce is not final yet, but
it’s in process. We’re always going to be friends and in each
other’s life. What that’s going to look like in the future, I
don’t know. We’re not putting too much pressure on it. I have so
much love for our relationship.”
"The good thing that came from me
being in a relationship, even though it very publicly didn’t end
the way we wanted, was that I was able to find myself. He was always
supportive and made me feel special,” he said.