In a cover interview with UK LGBT glossy Attitude, out actor Colton Haynes talked about why his marriage to celebrity florist Jeff Leatham failed.

The 30-year-old Haynes appears on the cover Attitude's 25th anniversary issue.

Haynes came out in 2016 and married Leatham the following year. Citing “irreconcilable differences,” Haynes filed for divorce after six months of marriage.

Haynes told Attitude that Leatham will always be in his life.

“I will always love Jeff [Leatham],” Haynes said. “He's an incredible person. The most talented person I've ever met. So loving. You know, people grow apart. There would never be a bad thing I could say about him.”

“I just had to fall in love with myself and put myself and my life first,” he added, referring to his addiction to alcohol and drugs, from which he's six months sober.

“We rushed into a lot of things, and it was extremely public which was a massive, massive problem with our relationship. But that’s not anyone else’s fault, that’s our fault. We put it out there, we became that Instagram couple, and we weren’t able to keep it going,” Haynes said.

“The divorce is not final yet, but it’s in process. We’re always going to be friends and in each other’s life. What that’s going to look like in the future, I don’t know. We’re not putting too much pressure on it. I have so much love for our relationship.”

"The good thing that came from me being in a relationship, even though it very publicly didn’t end the way we wanted, was that I was able to find myself. He was always supportive and made me feel special,” he said.