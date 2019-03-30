Google said this week that it would remove a controversial “ex-gay” app from its Play Store, reversing a previous decision not to do so.

The announcement came a day after the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, said that it had suspended Google from its 2019 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), which ranks companies on their commitment to LGBT rights. Google earned a perfect score of 100 on last year's CEI.

The app is from Living Hope Ministries, a Christian conservative group that supports therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people. Such therapies go by names such as “conversion therapy,” “reparative therapy,” “sexual orientation change efforts” or “ex-gay therapy.”

“Such practices have been rejected by every mainstream medical and mental health organization for decades. Minors are especially vulnerable, and conversion therapy can lead to depression, anxiety, drug use, homelessness, and suicide,” HRC said in a statement. “Pending remedial steps by the company to address this app that can cause harm to the LGBTQ community, the CEI rating is suspended.”

“After consulting with outside advocacy groups, reviewing our policies, and making sure we had a thorough understanding of the app and its relation to conversion therapy, we've decided to remove it from the Play Store, consistent with other app stores,” Google said in a statement.

Truth Wins Out, a group opposed to such therapies, previously called on digital stores to remove the app. Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft complied, but Google said that the app did not violate its terms of service.

More than 140,000 people signed a change.org petition demanding Google “stop peddling dangerous pray away the gay' app targeting LGBT youth.”

HRC President Chad Griffin applauded Google's decision to remove the app.

“Google and other platforms that have pulled this app are taking an important step in protecting LGBTQ youth,” Griffin said.