GLAAD on Thursday honored Beyonce and Jay-Z for their LGBT advocacy at its 2019 Media Awards in Los Angeles.

GLAAD presented the couple with its Vanguard Award, which honors “allies who have made a significant difference in promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people.” Previous honorees include Britney Spears, Janet Jackson, Cher, Jennifer Lopez, and Jennifer Aniston.

In accepting the award, Jay-Z praised his mother, who came out as a lesbian on his album 4:44.

(Related: Robin Roberts presents GLAAD Media Award to Jay-Z's mother Gloria Carter.)

“I get to follow in her footsteps for spreading love and acceptance and her beautiful speech at the end of the song – and for allowing me to tell her story,” he said, referring to the song “Smile.”

In her speech, Beyonce paid tribute to her late Uncle Johnny, whom she described as “the most fabulous gay man I have ever known.”

“He lived his truth. He was brave and unapologetic during a time when this country wasn't as accepting. Witnessing his battle with HIV was one of the most painful experiences I've ever lived,” an emotional Beyonce said.