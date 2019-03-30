GLAAD on Thursday honored Beyonce and
Jay-Z for their LGBT advocacy at its 2019 Media Awards in Los
Angeles.
GLAAD presented the couple with its
Vanguard Award, which honors “allies who have made a significant
difference in promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people.” Previous
honorees include Britney Spears, Janet Jackson, Cher, Jennifer Lopez,
and Jennifer Aniston.
In accepting the award, Jay-Z praised
his mother, who came out as a lesbian on his album 4:44.
(Related: Robin
Roberts presents GLAAD Media Award to Jay-Z's mother Gloria Carter.)
“I get to follow in her footsteps for
spreading love and acceptance and her beautiful speech at the end of
the song – and for allowing me to tell her story,” he said,
referring to the song “Smile.”
In her speech, Beyonce paid tribute to
her late Uncle Johnny, whom she described as “the most fabulous gay
man I have ever known.”
“He lived his truth. He was brave and
unapologetic during a time when this country wasn't as accepting.
Witnessing his battle with HIV was one of the most painful
experiences I've ever lived,” an emotional Beyonce said.