Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosselló
on Wednesday signed an executive order that prohibits therapies that
attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of
lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender youth.
Such therapies go by names such as
“conversion therapy,” “reparative therapy,” “sexual
orientation change efforts” or “ex-gay therapy.”
“These therapies lack scientific
basis,” Rosselló captioned a photo on Twitter of him signing the
order, “Plus, they cause pain and unnecessary suffering to LGBT
people.”
Soon after lawmakers failed to approve
a bill prohibiting conversion therapy for minors in Puerto Rico,
Rosselló announced he would sign an executive order banning the
practice.
The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the
nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, cheer the news.
“We commend Governor Rosselló for
his leadership in issuing this order to protect LGBTQ minors in
Puerto Rico,” HRC said.
Fifteen states and the District of
Columbia also ban such therapies.