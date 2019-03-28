In a recent interview, Karamo Brown, Queer Eye's culture guy, said that he's thinking about becoming a dad for the third time.

Brown, 38, currently has two sons: Jason and Chris.

In 2007, Brown was notified that he was the father of 10-year-old Jason, whom he received custody of that year. Three years later, Brown adopted Jason's half brother Chris.

“My last girlfriend in high school – when I was 15 – became pregnant with my child but did not tell me,” Brown told Parents.com.

When asked by Stylist magazine, “Animals or babies?” Brown answered: “That's a hard one, because I want a baby right now. I'm contemplating adopting another child but also we just moved to a new house so I'm, like, we need a bigger dog. Can I say both?”

Elsewhere in the interview, Brown called his kids his “greatest love.” “They get on my nerves, don't get me wrong. But if I'm sad or down, if I think of them, they make me so happy inside.”

Brown is engaged to director Ian Jordan.

Queer Eye season three is now streaming on Netflix.