In a recent interview, Karamo Brown,
Queer Eye's culture guy, said that he's thinking about
becoming a dad for the third time.
Brown, 38, currently has two sons:
Jason and Chris.
In 2007, Brown was notified that he was
the father of 10-year-old Jason, whom he received custody of that
year. Three years later, Brown adopted Jason's half brother Chris.
“My last girlfriend in high school –
when I was 15 – became pregnant with my child but did not tell me,”
Brown told Parents.com.
When asked by Stylist magazine,
“Animals or babies?” Brown
answered: “That's a hard one, because I want a baby right now.
I'm contemplating adopting another child but also we just moved to a
new house so I'm, like, we need a bigger dog. Can I say both?”
Elsewhere in the interview, Brown
called his kids his “greatest love.” “They get on my nerves,
don't get me wrong. But if I'm sad or down, if I think of them, they
make me so happy inside.”
Brown is engaged to director Ian
Jordan.
Queer Eye season three is now
streaming on Netflix.