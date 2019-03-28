Senators Kamala Harris, of California, and Cory Booker, of New Jersey, will speak at the 2019 Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Los Angeles Dinner on Saturday, March 30.

Harris and Booker are vying to become the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee.

HRC previously announced that at the event it would honor Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Christina Aguilera with the HRC Ally for Equality Award and actor Yeardley Smith with the HRC National Leadership Award. Singers Betty Who and Shea Diamond and comedian Dana Goldberg are scheduled to perform at the event.

HRC President Chad Griffin praised both lawmakers in announcing their participation.

“From fighting to defeat Proposition 8 in California, to fighting for the Equality Act in Washington, Senator Kamala Harris has spent her career in public life standing up and speaking out for the LGBTQ community,” said Griffin. “By working to achieve crucial non-discrimination protections for our community, Senator Harris is a key leader in our effort for full federal equality and we are honored to welcome her to one of our most important events of the year.”

“Senator Cory Booker is a long-time friend and champion of our community whose leadership on LGBTQ rights and commitment to social justice has helped advance equality in New Jersey and across America,” said Griffin. “As a lead co-sponsor of the Equality Act, which will extend crucial non-discrimination protections to millions of LGBTQ people across the country, Senator Booker has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to our community and we are honored to welcome him to one of our most crucial events of the year.”

The 2019 HRC Los Angeles Dinner will take place at the JW Marriott LA LIVE.