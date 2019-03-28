Senators Kamala Harris, of California,
and Cory Booker, of New Jersey, will speak at the 2019 Human Rights
Campaign (HRC) Los Angeles Dinner on Saturday, March 30.
Harris and Booker are vying to become
the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee.
HRC previously announced that at the
event it would honor Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Christina
Aguilera with the HRC Ally for Equality Award and actor Yeardley
Smith with the HRC National Leadership Award. Singers Betty Who
and Shea Diamond and comedian Dana Goldberg are scheduled to perform
at the event.
(Related: Transgender
singer Shea Diamond joins HRC's Equality Rocks campaign.)
HRC President Chad Griffin praised both
lawmakers in announcing their participation.
“From fighting to defeat Proposition
8 in California, to fighting for the Equality Act in Washington,
Senator Kamala Harris has spent her career in public life standing up
and speaking out for the LGBTQ community,” said Griffin. “By
working to achieve crucial non-discrimination protections for our
community, Senator Harris is a key leader in our effort for full
federal equality and we are honored to welcome her to one of our most
important events of the year.”
“Senator Cory Booker is a long-time
friend and champion of our community whose leadership on LGBTQ rights
and commitment to social justice has helped advance equality in New
Jersey and across America,” said Griffin. “As a lead co-sponsor
of the Equality Act, which will extend crucial non-discrimination
protections to millions of LGBTQ people across the country, Senator
Booker has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to our community and
we are honored to welcome him to one of our most crucial events of
the year.”
The 2019 HRC Los Angeles Dinner will
take place at the JW Marriott LA LIVE.