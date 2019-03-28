The U.S. House on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved a non-binding resolution denouncing President Donald Trump's ban on transgender troops.

According to various outlets, the resolution, introduced by Massachusetts Representative Joseph Kennedy III, a Democrat, cleared the House with a 238-185 vote.

The vote comes just days after a federal court lifted the final legal barrier to implementation of the policy. The administration has said that the policy will take effect on April 12.

(Related: Last legal barrier against Trump's ban on transgender troops falls.)

“Today, this House has a chance to not repeat the mistakes of our past,” Kennedy said on the House floor, referring to slavery and racial segregation, “to move one stop closer to that sacred promise, by telling brave trans men and women in uniform that they cannot be banned from military service because of who they are.”

Five Republicans voted in favor of the resolution. A sixth Republican voted present. The two lawmakers who spoke against the resolution were Republicans, including Missouri Representative Vicky Hartzler, a vocal opponent of LGBT rights.