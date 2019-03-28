The U.S. House on Tuesday
overwhelmingly approved a non-binding resolution denouncing President
Donald Trump's ban on transgender troops.
According to various outlets, the
resolution, introduced by Massachusetts Representative Joseph Kennedy
III, a Democrat, cleared the House with a 238-185 vote.
The vote comes just days after a
federal court lifted the final legal barrier to implementation of the
policy. The administration has said that the policy will take effect
on April 12.
(Related: Last
legal barrier against Trump's ban on transgender troops falls.)
“Today, this House has a chance to
not repeat the mistakes of our past,” Kennedy said on the House
floor, referring to slavery and racial segregation, “to move one
stop closer to that sacred promise, by telling brave trans men and
women in uniform that they cannot be banned from military service
because of who they are.”
Five Republicans voted in favor of the
resolution. A sixth Republican voted present. The two lawmakers who
spoke against the resolution were Republicans, including Missouri
Representative Vicky Hartzler, a vocal opponent of LGBT rights.