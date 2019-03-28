After weeks of rumors, out singer-songwriter Adam Lambert confirmed he's no longer on the market.

On Wednesday, Lambert posted a picture of himself with model Javi Costa Polo. “LUV U @javicostapolo [heart emoji],” Lambert captioned the photo. Polo, who attended the Oscars with Lambert, also posted a photo of the couple, adding some lyrics from “If I Had You,” a track from Lambert's debut album For Your Entertainment. “But if I had you, that would be the only thing I'd ever need,” Polo wrote.

A commenter asked: “So @adamlambert you're finally making it official. You're with @javicostapolo as a couple?”

“Honey we have been official for months,” Lambert answered. “IG [Instagram] isn't the gatekeeper of the truth!”

Last month, Lambert released “Feel Something,” the first single from his fourth studio album.

(Related: Adam Lambert announces new music; says music industry “game” led to depression.)