After weeks of rumors, out
singer-songwriter Adam Lambert confirmed he's no longer on the
market.
On Wednesday, Lambert posted a picture
of himself with model Javi Costa Polo. “LUV U @javicostapolo [heart
emoji],” Lambert captioned the photo. Polo, who attended the
Oscars with Lambert, also posted a photo of the couple, adding some
lyrics from “If I Had You,” a track from Lambert's debut album
For Your Entertainment. “But if I had you, that would be
the only thing I'd ever need,” Polo wrote.
A commenter asked: “So @adamlambert
you're finally making it official. You're with @javicostapolo as a
couple?”
“Honey we have been official for
months,” Lambert answered. “IG [Instagram] isn't the gatekeeper
of the truth!”
Last month, Lambert released “Feel
Something,” the first single from his fourth studio album.
(Related: Adam
Lambert announces new music; says music industry “game” led to
depression.)