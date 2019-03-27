A federal appeals court on Tuesday lifted the final injunction prohibiting implementation of President Donald Trump's ban on transgender people serving in the military.

A three-judge panel of the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a mandate confirming its order to allow enforcement of the ban, removing the final legal barrier for the administration to implement the policy.

Trump first tweeted his decision to ban transgender troops from serving in 2017. Four lawsuits followed challenging implementation of the ban. Earlier this month, the administration said its ban would take effect on April 12, the result of a Supreme Court decision allowing implementation while the policy is being challenged in the courts. The high court's decision stayed two injunctions, while a federal judge in Maryland stayed his injunction.

(Related: Defense Department says it will implement transgender military ban on April 12.)

Earlier this month, U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly said in a notice that her injunction in the case Doe v. Trump remained in place and that the administration was “incorrect” in its claim that no legal impediment remains in place blocking implementation of the ban. Her notice prompted the government to file an emergency motion before the D.C. Circuit seeking the mandate.

Plaintiffs in the case are represented by the National Center for Lesbian Rights (NCLR) and GLTBQ Advocates & Defenders (GLAD).

NCLR Legal Director Shannon Minter affirmed that with Tuesday's mandate “there is no legal barrier to the government's intended plan to start enforcing the Mattis ban on April 12.”

Courts have yet to rule on the underlying merits of the four cases challenging the ban.

The U.S. House this week is expected to pass a resolution rejecting the policy.