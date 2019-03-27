Out Olympian Gus Kenworthy on Tuesday
responded to homophobic comments left on a Twitter post promoting an
LGBT ski event in Colorado.
Breckenridge Ski Resort in
Breckenridge, Colorado posted an image of skiers carrying a rainbow
flag down a slope to promote its upcoming Breck Pride Week.
Kenworthy reposted the original post
along with several homophobic comments, several of which suggested
being gay was not “normal.”
“Okay, my question is, why don't we
have a straight event for those who are straight, why does being lgbt
make you more special than anyone else?” one user wrote.
“I wonder when is 'normal' people
parade?” another user wrote.
“Always saddened by the homophobia on
Pride posts,” Kenworthy wrote. “If seeing a rainbow flag while
you're on vacation upsets you, then please do the world a favor and
stay the fuck at home. Thank you to the many ski resorts that
designate a week to making more people feel welcome, included, &
safe.”
Breck Pride Week takes place April 3-7.