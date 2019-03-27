Prosecutors in Cook County, Illinois on
Tuesday dropped all charges against out actor Jussie Smollett,
angering Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and the Chicago police
department.
Earlier this month, Smollett, who is
black and gay, pleaded not guilty to 16 counts of disorderly conduct
in connection with allegedly lying to investigators about being the
victim of a racist and homophobic attack that took place January 29
in Chicago.
Police, who initially investigated the
incident as a possible hate crime, accused Smollett of orchestrating
his own attack because he was “dissatisfied with his salary” on
the Fox drama Empire.
At an emergency court hearing in
Chicago, Smollett was told that all charges against him had been
dropped and that the case had been sealed.
“After reviewing all of the facts and
circumstances of the case, including Mr. Smollett’s volunteer
service in the community and agreement to forfeit his bond to the
City of Chicago, we believe this outcome is a just disposition and
appropriate resolution to this case,” prosecutors said in a
statement.
Smollett's attorney maintained his
innocence, saying in a statement that Smollett was “a victim who
was vilified and made to appear as a perpetrator as a result of false
and inappropriate remarks made to the public causing an inappropriate
rush to judgment.”
Speaking to reporters, Smollett said
that he has been “truthful and consistent on every single level
since day one” and was ready to return to work.
Appearing on CNN, Emanuel said that the
outcome was a “whitewash of justice.” Chicago Police
Superintendent Eddie Johnson told reporters that justice was not
served.