GLAAD on Monday made several announcements related to its upcoming 30th annual Media Awards in Los Angeles.

American rapper, singer, and songwriter Lizzo will perform her single “Juice” at the March 28th ceremony.

GLAAD also announced presenters for this year's event, including Lena Waithe, Janet Mock, Gwyneth Paltrow, Meghan Trainor, Olivia Munn, Erika Jayne, Adam Rippon, Hayley Kiyoko, and Barbara Corcoran.

GLAAD previously announced that Beyonce and Jay-Z will receive its Vanguard Award, which recognizes allies to the LGBT community, and actor Sean Hayes (Will & Grace) will be honored with its Stephen F. Kolzak Award, which recognizes an out media professional.

“The GLAAD Media Awards advance LGBTQ representation across the media and provide a stage for LGBTQ people and allies to send messages of acceptance that travel around the world,” said Rich Ferraro, GLAAD’s Chief Communications Officer and an Executive Producer of the annual awards. “From Phil Donahue speaking at the first Awards in 1990 to Cher surprising her son Chaz after he transitioned in 2012, to the message that Beyoncé and Jay-Z will send to LGBTQ people of color this year, the GLAAD Media Awards inspire and empower. This year’s star-studded events will reflect on how LGBTQ images in the media moved culture forward over the last 30 years and will celebrate the next generation of diverse LGBTQ creators, actors, and storytellers who are raising the bar at a critical time in our community and our country.”