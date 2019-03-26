GLAAD on Monday made several
announcements related to its upcoming 30th annual Media
Awards in Los Angeles.
American rapper, singer, and songwriter
Lizzo will perform her single “Juice” at the March 28th
ceremony.
GLAAD also announced presenters for
this year's event, including Lena Waithe, Janet Mock, Gwyneth
Paltrow, Meghan Trainor, Olivia Munn, Erika Jayne, Adam Rippon,
Hayley Kiyoko, and Barbara Corcoran.
GLAAD previously announced that Beyonce
and Jay-Z will receive its Vanguard Award, which recognizes allies to
the LGBT community, and actor Sean Hayes (Will & Grace)
will be honored with its Stephen F. Kolzak Award, which recognizes an
out media professional.
“The GLAAD Media Awards advance LGBTQ
representation across the media and provide a stage for LGBTQ people
and allies to send messages of acceptance that travel around the
world,” said Rich Ferraro, GLAAD’s Chief Communications Officer
and an Executive Producer of the annual awards. “From Phil Donahue
speaking at the first Awards in 1990 to Cher surprising her son Chaz
after he transitioned in 2012, to the message that Beyoncé and Jay-Z
will send to LGBTQ people of color this year, the GLAAD Media Awards
inspire and empower. This year’s star-studded events will reflect
on how LGBTQ images in the media moved culture forward over the last
30 years and will celebrate the next generation of diverse LGBTQ
creators, actors, and storytellers who are raising the bar at a
critical time in our community and our country.”