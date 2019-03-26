The Colorado Senate on Monday approved a bill that bans therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender youth.

Such therapies go by names such as “conversion therapy,” “reparative therapy,” “sexual orientation change efforts” or “ex-gay therapy.”

According to local outlets, the bill cleared the Senate with a 21-13 vote, with three Republicans joining Democrats in favor of it. Similar bills had previously died in the Senate.

The bill now heads back to the House, which approved it in February, for a vote on amendments in the Senate. The measure is expected to clear the House. Governor Jared Polis, the nation's first openly gay elected governor, is expected to sign the bill into law.

One Colorado Executive Director Daniel Ramos cheered passage.

“It is my sincere hope that, with this being the fifth time this measure has been introduced in the Colorado legislature, this will be the year Colorado says ‘no more’ and bans a practice on minors that is based on the false claim that being LGBTQ is a mental illness that needs to be cured,” Ramos said in a statement. “This is a critical step that affirms that Colorado continues to be a state for all.”