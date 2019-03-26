In a new interview, out British actor
Ben Whishaw says he struggled with his sexuality in his twenties.
The 38-year-old Whishaw is best known
for playing Q in the James Bond film Skyfall and Freddie in
the BBC period drama The Hour.
In accepting a Golden Globe earlier
this year, Whishaw dedicated his win to the gay man he portrayed in A
Very English Scandal.
(Related: Ben
Whishaw dedicates Golden Globe award to “queer hero” Norman
Scott.)
Speaking with the Sunday Times
Magazine, Whishaw, who in 2012 entered a civil partnership with
Australian composer Mark Bradshaw, said it was unfair to accuse
bisexual people of “being gay.”
“If we're honest about these things,
perhaps most people are on a spectrum,” he said, referring to
sexuality. “I think it's very unfair when people say they're
bisexual, and they're accused of being gay really.”
He added that he struggled with his own
sexuality in his twenties.
“I did not feel very good about
myself. It was to do with my sexuality and not knowing how to be
myself and hating myself,” he
said.