A bill which would extend marriage rights to gay and lesbian couples was introduced last week in the State of Mexico, also known as Edomex.

More than 16 million people live in Edomex, making it Mexico's most populous state.

The National Regeneration Movement, known as Morena, introduced the bill on Thursday.

The bill was introduced by Deputy Tanech Sanchez Angeles.

“Our obligation as deputies is to guarantee the rights of all people, the reason why our fellow legislator @Tanech_Sa proposed to amend the Civil Code and allow marriage and cohabitation between people of the same sex in the #Edomex,” the political party said in a tweet.

Gay couples can already marry in Mexico City, the state's largest city and the country's capital.

Morena holds more than half the seats in the state's unicameral Congress.