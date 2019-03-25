A bill which would extend marriage
rights to gay and lesbian couples was introduced last week in the
State of Mexico, also known as Edomex.
More than 16 million people live in
Edomex, making it Mexico's most populous state.
The National Regeneration Movement,
known as Morena, introduced the bill on Thursday.
The bill was introduced by Deputy
Tanech Sanchez Angeles.
“Our obligation as deputies is to
guarantee the rights of all people, the reason why our fellow
legislator @Tanech_Sa proposed to amend the Civil Code and allow
marriage and cohabitation between people of the same sex in the
#Edomex,” the political party said in a tweet.
Gay couples can already marry in Mexico
City, the state's largest city and the country's capital.
Morena holds more than half the seats
in the state's unicameral Congress.