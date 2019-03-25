Director Ryan Murphy's dark comedy The
Politician will arrive on Netflix in September.
The Politician stars recently
out actor-musician Ben Platt as a wealthy Santa Barbara high-school
student named Payton Hobart.
“To get elected Student Body
President, secure a spot at Harvard, and stay on the singular path to
success, Payton will have to outsmart his ruthless classmates without
sacrificing his own morality and carefully crafted image,” a
synopsis from the series reads.
The show's lineup includes Gwyneth
Paltrow, Jessica Lange, Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Bob Balaban, David
Corenswet, Julia Schlaepfer, Laura Dreyfuss, Theo Germaine, Rahne
Jones, and Benjamin Barrett.
Platt, who
recently came out gay in the video for his single “Ease My Mind,”
has appeared in Broadway productions of The Music Man, The
Book of Mormon, and Dear Evan Hansen, for which he won a
Tony. His film credits include Pitch Perfect, Pitch
Perfect 2, and Ricki and the Flash.
