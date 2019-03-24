Democratic presidential hopeful Pete
Buttigieg spoke at a campaign rally in Columbia, South Carolina on
Saturday.
According to the AP, Buttigieg, the
openly gay mayor of South Bend, Indiana, told voters that his
marriage to Chasten Glezman existed “by the grace of a single vote
on the U.S. Supreme Court.”
In 2015, the Supreme Court, in a 5-4
decision, found that gay and lesbian couples have a constitutional
right to marry. The ruling effectively struck down state laws and
constitutional amendments limiting marriage to heterosexual couples.
Buttigieg and Glezman married last
year.
Buttigieg said that as his husband,
Glezman was able to stay at the hospital with his mother when she was
ill because he “is a member of our family.”
He said that this was an example of
what's at stake in the upcoming presidential election.