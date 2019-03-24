Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg spoke at a campaign rally in Columbia, South Carolina on Saturday.

According to the AP, Buttigieg, the openly gay mayor of South Bend, Indiana, told voters that his marriage to Chasten Glezman existed “by the grace of a single vote on the U.S. Supreme Court.”

In 2015, the Supreme Court, in a 5-4 decision, found that gay and lesbian couples have a constitutional right to marry. The ruling effectively struck down state laws and constitutional amendments limiting marriage to heterosexual couples.

Buttigieg and Glezman married last year.

Buttigieg said that as his husband, Glezman was able to stay at the hospital with his mother when she was ill because he “is a member of our family.”

He said that this was an example of what's at stake in the upcoming presidential election.