Texas Senator Ted Cruz on Friday
defended Chick-fil-A after San Antonio blocked the eatery from
opening a location at the city's airport.
Councilors cited the restaurant's
“legacy of anti-LGBTQ behavior” in narrowly voting in favor of
excluding Chick-fil-A from a planned project at the airport.
(Related: San
Antonio blocks Chick-fil-A from opening at airport over its
opposition to LGBT rights.)
Cruz, an outspoken opponent of LGBT
rights, criticized the move in a tweet.
“The citizens of San Antonio deserve
more delicious sandwiches, and fewer rabid attacks against companies
because of their charitable giving to the community. Come on,” Cruz
said.
Chick-fil-A's charitable giving
includes millions of dollars in donations to groups that oppose LGBT
rights.
(Related: Chick-fil-A
donated nearly $2 million to groups opposed to LGBT rights.)