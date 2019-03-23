The San Antonio City Council on Thursday narrowly blocked Chick-fil-A from opening a location at the city's airport, citing the company's opposition to LGBT rights.

According to ABC News, councilors voted 6-4 in favor of excluding Chick-fil-A from a concession space project at the airport.

The vote comes just days after it was reported that Chick-fil-A donated nearly $2 million in 2017 to groups that oppose LGBT rights.

(Related: Chick-fil-A donated nearly $2 million to groups opposed to LGBT rights.)

In a statement released Friday, Councilman Robert Trevino, who voted against Chick-fil-A, praised the vote.

“With this decision, the City Council reaffirms the work our city has done to become a champion of equality and inclusion,” Trevino said. “San Antonio is a city full of compassion, and we do not have room in our public facilities for a business with a legacy of anti-LGBTQ behavior.”

“Everyone has a place here, and everyone should feel welcome when they walk through our airport,” he added.

In a statement given to San Antonio ABC affiliate KSAT, Chick-fil-A said that it was disappointed by the outcome.

“This is the first we’ve heard of this. It’s disappointing," the company said. "We would have liked to have had a dialogue with the city council before this decision was made. We agree with Councilmember Treviño that everyone is and should feel welcome at Chick-fil-A. We plan to reach out to the city council to gain a better understanding of this decision."