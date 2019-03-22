Fast food chain Chick-fil-A reportedly donated $1.8 million in 2017 to groups opposed to LGBT rights.

Progressive blog Think Progress reported on the donations last week.

The eatery's tax filings show that Chick-fil-A donated to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, the Paul Anderson Youth Home, and the Salvation Army.

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes, which received $1,653,416, requires its employees to promise they will not engage in “homosexual acts,” while the Paul Anderson Youth Home, which received $6,000, has described same-sex marriage as “rage against Jesus Christ.”

The Salvation Army received $150,000 from Chick-fil-A. The Christian charitable organization has previously fought against passage or asked to be exempt from state and federal laws that protect LGBT rights. The group has denied that it discriminates against the LGBT community.

On its website, Chick-fil-A stated that it would no longer donate to the Paul Anderson Youth Home, a Christian home for troubled teens in Georgia. Chick-fil-A is headquartered in Atlanta.

In 2012, Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy repeatedly came out against same-sex marriage, saying in an interview with the Baptist Press, “Well, guilty as charged,” when asked about his company's record of donating to groups opposed to marriage equality.

In a statement given to CBS News, Chick-fil-A said that it was “inaccurate and misleading” to suggest its giving “was done to support a political or non-inclusive agenda.”