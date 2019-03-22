Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar, a Democrat, on Thursday called therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender youth “torture.”

Such therapies go by names such as “conversion therapy,” “reparative therapy,” “sexual orientation change efforts” or “ex-gay therapy.”

Omar made her comments at a rally at the state Capitol steps in support of a Minnesota bill that seeks to prohibit conversion therapy to minors. The rally was part of OutFront Minnesota's seventh annual Youth Summit.

“Had a blast speaking at the @outfrontmn Youth Summit,” Omar tweeted. “LGBTQIA+ rights are human rights!”

According to the AP, Omar called such therapies “torture” and said that they should be banned across the United States.

As a member of the Minnesota House, the freshman congresswoman co-sponsored a similar bill.