On his The 700 Club program on
Thursday, Christian conservative Pat Robertson told a woman that
Christian businesses that refuse service to gay couples are not being
ungracious.
During a segment titled “Your
Questions, Honest Answers,” Robertson, a vocal opponent of LGBT
rights, was asked whether Christians who refuse to serve gay couples
are “judging too harshly?''
“Regarding the increasing cases of
Christians refusing to take part in LGBTQ weddings – like refusing
to bake cakes or create floral arrangements – is this considered
the right thing to do in the eyes of God?” a viewer named April
asked. “Are we standing up for our faith, or are we judging too
harshly? Many Christians in my area say that we can still provide
those services to them even if we disagree with what they're doing,
and that it's the right thing to do in the end to make people feel
welcome. Please share your thoughts on this.”
“This welcome-y stuff is nice,”
Robertson answered. “You know, I love the sinner but I hate the
sin. You can show love and compassion to people, but it doesn't mean
you need to participate in their activities. And building a wedding
cake and participating in a ceremony of two people getting married
who are not of the opposite sex, not heterosexual, homosexual, or
lesbian – you're participating in it. So, there's nothing wrong
with saying no.”
“You're not being sinful or
ungracious to do that,” he
added.
