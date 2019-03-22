During a recent interview on Larry King Now, Karamo Brown, Queer Eye's culture guy, said that if he could change one thing it would be the way we communicate.

Brown told host Larry King that his childhood crushes included supermodel Tyra Banks and actor Shemar Moore.

“What's something you'd change about the world?” a viewer asked.

“The way that we communicate with each other,” Brown answered. “We're way too divided. It's time for us to start speaking to each other again so that we realize that we're all looking for the same thing: For a better tomorrow for our families.”

“Speaking rather than tweeting,” King suggested.

“Yeah, much more speaking than tweeting,” Brown replied.

Brown is currently promoting his new memoir, Karamo: My Story of Embracing Purpose, Healing and Hope, and the third season of Queer Eye, which is currently streaming on Netflix.