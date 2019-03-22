During a recent interview on Larry
King Now, Karamo Brown, Queer Eye's culture guy, said that
if he could change one thing it would be the way we communicate.
Brown told host Larry King that his
childhood crushes included supermodel Tyra Banks and actor Shemar
Moore.
“What's something you'd change about
the world?” a viewer asked.
“The way that we communicate with
each other,” Brown answered. “We're way too divided. It's time
for us to start speaking to each other again so that we realize that
we're all looking for the same thing: For a better tomorrow for our
families.”
“Speaking rather than tweeting,”
King suggested.
“Yeah, much more speaking than
tweeting,” Brown
replied.
Brown is currently promoting his new
memoir, Karamo: My Story of Embracing Purpose, Healing and Hope,
and the third season of Queer Eye, which is currently
streaming on Netflix.