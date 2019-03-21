A day after a bill that sought to
prohibit therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or
gender identity of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender minors in
Puerto Rico failed, Governor Ricardo Rosselló announced he will
issue an executive order banning the practice.
Such therapies go by names such as
“conversion therapy,” “reparative therapy,” “sexual
orientation change efforts” or “ex-gay therapy.”
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday,
Rosselló said that such therapies have “zero scientific basis and
cause significant damage.”
“As a father, as a scientist and as
the governor for everyone in Puerto Rico, I firmly believe that the
idea that there are people in our society who need treatment because
of their gender identity or whom they love is not only absurd, it is
harmful to so many children and young adults who deserve to be
treated with dignity and respect,” said Rosselló in a statement
released by his office.
On Monday, two members of the Puerto
Rico House of Representatives who support such therapies blocked a
vote on the bill, the
Washington
Blade
reported.
It is unknown when Rosselló will issue
his order.