Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan on Tuesday took a swipe at Sam Smith for coming out as non-binary.

The 26-year-old Smith made his comments on the debut episode of Jameela Jamil's Instagram-based show I Weigh Interviews.

“When I saw the word non-binary/genderqueer and I read into it and I heard these people speaking, I was like, 'Fuck, that is me,'” Smith said, adding that he prefers male pronouns.

“Non-binary/genderqueer is that you do not identify in a gender. You are a mixture of all different things. You are your own special creation. That's how I take it – I am not male or female. I think I float somewhere in between – it's all on the spectrum,” he explained.

Morgan dismissed Smith's coming out, saying “He can't work out if he's male or female, whatever.”

“I just don't get this … Sam Smith has millions of fans. What are they supposed to think? I can't work out what I am?” he said.

“I think there are so many ramifications around self-identity that are a real concern, and they haven't thought it through,” Morgan added, referring to the younger generation that is not as concerned about identity.