Good Morning Britain host Piers
Morgan on Tuesday took a swipe at Sam Smith for coming out as
non-binary.
The 26-year-old Smith made his comments
on the debut episode of Jameela Jamil's Instagram-based show I
Weigh Interviews.
“When I saw the word
non-binary/genderqueer and I read into it and I heard these people
speaking, I was like, 'Fuck, that is me,'” Smith said, adding that
he prefers male pronouns.
“Non-binary/genderqueer is that you
do not identify in a gender. You are a mixture of all different
things. You are your own special creation. That's how I take it –
I am not male or female. I think I float somewhere in between –
it's all on the spectrum,” he
explained.
Morgan dismissed Smith's coming out,
saying “He can't work out if he's male or female, whatever.”
“I just don't get this … Sam Smith
has millions of fans. What are they supposed to think? I can't work
out what I am?” he said.
“I think there are so many
ramifications around self-identity that are a real concern, and they
haven't thought it through,” Morgan added, referring to the younger
generation that is not as concerned about identity.