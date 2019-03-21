Out television personality Andy Cohen
will receive the Vito Russo Award at the 30th annual GLAAD
Media Awards in New York City, GLAAD announced on Wednesday.
The award honors an openly LGBT media
professional who has made a significant difference in promoting LGBT
rights. Previously honorees include Samira Wiley, Anderson Cooper,
Ricky Martin, Cynthia Nixon, Rosie O'Donnell, Tom Ford, Billy Porter,
Thomas Roberts, Suze Orman, and Alan Cumming, to name a few.
“Andy Cohen is a force in the
entertainment industry who consistently prioritizes and celebrates
LGBTQ stories,” said GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis.
“Both on-screen and behind-the-scenes, Andy’s trademark brand of
LGBTQ advocacy has resulted in some of the buzziest and entertaining
culture changing moments.”
Actress Sarah Jessica Parker (Sex in
the City, Divorce) will present Cohen with the award, GLAAD said.
GLAAD previously announced that it
would honor Madonna with its Advocate for Change Award at the May 4
event.
(Related: Andy
Cohen welcomes baby boy Benjamin Allen.)