Out television personality Andy Cohen will receive the Vito Russo Award at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York City, GLAAD announced on Wednesday.

The award honors an openly LGBT media professional who has made a significant difference in promoting LGBT rights. Previously honorees include Samira Wiley, Anderson Cooper, Ricky Martin, Cynthia Nixon, Rosie O'Donnell, Tom Ford, Billy Porter, Thomas Roberts, Suze Orman, and Alan Cumming, to name a few.

“Andy Cohen is a force in the entertainment industry who consistently prioritizes and celebrates LGBTQ stories,” said GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. “Both on-screen and behind-the-scenes, Andy’s trademark brand of LGBTQ advocacy has resulted in some of the buzziest and entertaining culture changing moments.”

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker (Sex in the City, Divorce) will present Cohen with the award, GLAAD said.

GLAAD previously announced that it would honor Madonna with its Advocate for Change Award at the May 4 event.

