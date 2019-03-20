A federal judge on Tuesday ruled that the Trump administration is incorrect in its claim that no legal impediment remains in place prohibiting implementation of its ban on transgender troops.

President Donald Trump first tweeted his decision to ban transgender troops from serving in 2017. Four lawsuits followed challenging implementation of the ban. Earlier this month, the administration said its ban would take effect on April 12, the result of a Supreme Court decision allowing implementation while the policy is being challenged in the courts. The high court's decision stayed two injunctions, while a federal judge in Maryland stayed his injunction.

U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly said in a notice that her injunction in the case Doe v. Trump remains in place.

“Lacking a mandate, the D.C. Circuit's judgment is not final, and this court's preliminary injunction remains in place,” Kollar-Kotelly wrote.

“The fact that the three other nationwide preliminary injunctions which had been in place are now stayed has no impact on the continued effectiveness of this court's preliminary injunction,” she added.

In a statement given to the Washington Blade, Jennifer Levi, director for GLAD's transgender rights project, said that the notice prohibits the government from enforcing its ban.

“The district court judge was crystal clear that the government cannot depart from the status quo,” Levi said. “The injunction in Doe v. Trump against implementing the transgender military ban remains in place. That means that the government may not implement any change in the current policy which allows transgender people to serve and enlist.”

Kollar-Kotelly said that the earliest the D.C. Circuit would issue its mandate is March 29. Once her injunction is stayed – Kollar-Kotelly is almost certain to follow the Supreme Court's guidance – the Trump administration will be free to move forward on implementing its ban on transgender troops.