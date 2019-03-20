Christian conservative Pat Robertson on Tuesday told his The 700 Club audience that God will give up on America over passage of the Equality Act.

Re-introduced last week, the Equality Act is a federal bill that seeks to prohibit discrimination against people who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender.

The 88-year-old Robertson commented on the legislation after a news segment on the Equality Act.

“If you read the book of Romans, you find a time when the Bible says 'God gave them up.' And he gave them up to unclean passions,” Robertson said. “Women lusting for women and men lusting for men like women. And this was the end of the decline against God. It was wherefore God gave them up to unnatural passions, the Bible says. And that's what's happening now.”

“When you figure one percent of the population max is lesbian, maybe two percent max is homosexual.”

“Now they got this whole thing about gender transition. And we've never had that before. But suddenly, little boys decide they want to get to be girls. And they have these awful surgeries and hormone treatments. The next thing you know, the child says, 'Wait a minute, I really still want to be a boy.' And then they want men to go into women's bathrooms and to women's locker rooms. And then they want transgender women to compete against the women in sporting events, but really they're truly male. And the whole thing is chaotic.”

“But this is what's happening in our country because we've lost sight of God. … We have gone to the point where God will give us up. That's what the Bible says,” Robertson said.

In 2011, Robertson claimed same-sex marriage would bring the wrath of God.