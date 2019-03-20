Christian conservative Pat Robertson on
Tuesday told his The 700 Club audience that God will give up
on America over passage of the Equality Act.
Re-introduced last week, the Equality
Act is a federal bill that seeks to prohibit discrimination against
people who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender.
(Related: Pete
Buttigieg endorses LGBT protections bill Equality Act.)
The 88-year-old Robertson commented on
the legislation after a news segment on the Equality Act.
“If you read the book of Romans, you
find a time when the Bible says 'God gave them up.' And he gave them
up to unclean passions,” Robertson said. “Women lusting for
women and men lusting for men like women. And this was the end of the
decline against God. It was wherefore God gave them up to unnatural
passions, the Bible says. And that's what's happening now.”
“When you figure one percent of the
population max is lesbian, maybe two percent max is homosexual.”
“Now they got this whole thing about
gender transition. And we've never had that before. But suddenly,
little boys decide they want to get to be girls. And they have these
awful surgeries and hormone treatments. The next thing you know, the
child says, 'Wait a minute, I really still want to be a boy.' And
then they want men to go into women's bathrooms and to women's locker
rooms. And then they want transgender women to compete against the
women in sporting events, but really they're truly male. And the
whole thing is chaotic.”
“But this is what's happening in our
country because we've lost sight of God. … We have gone to the
point where God will give us up. That's what the Bible says,”
Robertson
said.
In 2011, Robertson
claimed same-sex marriage would bring the wrath of God.