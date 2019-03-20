The San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus (SFGMC) on Tuesday announced it will honor Emmy and Tony Award winner Kristin Chenoweth and out Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon for their LGBT advocacy at its annual Crescendo Gala on April 27.

At the event, Chenoweth will receive the group's Vanguard Award, while Rippon will be represented with the Trailblazer Award.

SFGMC Executive Director Chris Verdugo said that this year's honorees were “committed to uplifting and empowering the LGBTQ community, especially queer youth.”

“Each one is an inspiration in their own right, using their platforms to speak truth to power while spreading a message of love, positivity and community,” he added.

“God gave me a voice powerful enough to show the world how important it is to love each other,” Chenoweth said. “Music unifies us, art brings us together, and that’s a fact. I have fought for this community, and this Vanguard Award will only strengthen me for battle as I continue to fight because I’m not stopping anytime soon. No matter your gender, no matter who you love, no matter what color of the rainbow you are, love is love is love is love.”

Rippon added: “I have always felt an obligation to use my voice to support those that are not heard. To be recognized for my advocacy work is truly an honor, especially by such a prestigious group as SFGMC who have been using their voices to champion so many causes for years. Plus, I get to share a stage with Kristin so it’s a win/win all.”

The SFGMC Crescendo Gala will raise funds to support youth-oriented programs RHYTHM: Reaching Youth Through Music and It Gets Better.