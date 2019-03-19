In an op-ed, Gregory Angelo, the former president of the Log Cabin Republicans (LCR), a conservative group that advocates for LGBT rights, said that gay Americans should oppose the Equality Act.

The Equality Act is a federal bill that seeks to prohibit discrimination against people who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender. It was re-introduced on Wednesday.

Writing at The Washington Examiner, Angelo claimed that the legislation was not needed because the free market had “organically” reduced such discrimination in the workplace.

“Don't be fooled by the name: The Equality Act is legislation that would compromise American civil rights and religious liberty as we know it,” Angelo wrote. “All reasonable Americans, especially gay Americans who support pluralism and tolerance, should oppose it.”

“In 1975, when it was first introduced in Congress, this legislation was certainly more needed and relevant. At the time, gay Americans faced prejudice at a far more pervasive rate than they do today. In the 44 years since, without any federal legislative coercion, corporate America has taken the lead, developing organic policies that respect lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender employees. This is the free market at work in all its glory, and it offers a far more promising path than this flawed legislation.”

While many large corporations have developed such policies, there were external forces from lawsuits, state LGBT protections, and activists nudging the companies to alter their policies.

Angelo added that the legislation would be bad for small businesses.

“It would put the nonprofit status of religious charities at risk; it would force mom-and-pop businesses to participate in same-sex marriage ceremonies; and it would flout bedrock principles that have served as the foundation of the American experience for centuries,” he wrote.