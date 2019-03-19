Rob Kearney, a professional strength
athlete who came out in 2014, married his boyfriend, Joey Aleixo, on
an Australian beach on St. Patrick's Day.
The wedding took place just days after
Kearney, 27, took first place at the 2019 Arnold Australia Pro
Strongman contest.
“So we did a thing,” Kearney, whose
Instagram handle is “worlds_strongest_gay,” captioned a photo on
Instagram from his wedding. “We didn’t tell many people, but on
March 17, 2019 @worlds_gayest_strongman and I got MARRIED!! To call
this man my husband is a dream come true and he is and always will be
my soulmate. I am so excited to start this new journey as a married
couple and my heart has never been so full of love #husbands.”
Aleixo, whose Instagram handle is
“worlds_gayest_strongman,” added: “March 17th, 2019 is a day
that i will never forget. Today is the day that I OFFICIALLY MARRIED
MY BEST-FRIEND! @worlds_strongest_gay you will always have my heart
and I cannot wait to see what the future has in store for us.”
Actor, bodybuilder, and the former
Republican governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger congratulated
the couple on social media, tweeting a photo of himself embracing the
couple.
“I think this is a first: winning the
@arnoldsports Strongman and getting married in the same weekend.
Congratulations guys. I was honored to celebrate with you,” he
captioned the photo.
As governor, Schwarzenegger twice
vetoed legislation which would have legalized same-sex marriage in
California.
