Openly gay Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg tweeted on Saturday that 65,000 people have donated to his presidential exploratory committee, making him eligible to be invited to the first Democratic National Committee debate in June.

“Thanks to you, we hit the @TheDemocrats 65,000 donor goal in order to be invited to the first debate,” Buttigieg tweeted. “But we are going to need to raise a lot more money to compete.”

The 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Indiana has previously promised a “fresh start” for the White House.

Buttigieg's campaign gained national attention last week after he called Vice President Mike Pence “the cheerleader of the porn star presidency,” a remark that hits Pence, the former governor of Indiana and a hardline Evangelical opposed to LGBT rights, and President Donald Trump.

“It is he stopped believing in scripture when he started believing in Trump?” Buttigieg rhetorically asked Jake Tapper at CNN's Democratic Presidential Town Hall at South By Southwest in Austin, Texas.

Buttigieg is scheduled to appear Sunday on Fox News Sunday.

