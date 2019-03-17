At a panel at PaleyFest in Hollywood on
Saturday, Martin Sheen and Sam Waterston discussed playing a gay
couple on the Netflix hit comedy Grace and Frankie.
In January, the series was renewed for
a sixth season.
Taking part in Saturday's discussion
were series stars Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sam Waterston, Martin
Sheen, Ethan Embry, Baron Vaughn and June Diane Raphael, along with
co-creators and executive producers Martin Kauffman and Howard J.
Morris.
Kauffman revealed that the upcoming
season would include the return of Ernie Hudson, who played Tomlin's
love interest Jacob in previous seasons.
“The electricity between them was so
vibrant,” Kauffman is quoted as saying by Deadline Hollywood.
“We will be seeing him in season 6.”
In the series, Sheen and Waterston play
a gay couple.
“The fact that it's Sam makes it
possible and easy,” Sheen said of the experience playing gay.
“Martin brings joy with him every
morning, so things that would normally be difficult are just
infinitely easy to do,” Waterston said.
Fonda said that Dolly Parton – who
starred in 9 to 5 with Tomlin and Fonda – wants to make a
guest appearance on the show.
“[It depends] on the time and her
schedule,” Fonda said. “She wants to, but she's busy.”