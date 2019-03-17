At a panel at PaleyFest in Hollywood on Saturday, Martin Sheen and Sam Waterston discussed playing a gay couple on the Netflix hit comedy Grace and Frankie.

In January, the series was renewed for a sixth season.

Taking part in Saturday's discussion were series stars Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sam Waterston, Martin Sheen, Ethan Embry, Baron Vaughn and June Diane Raphael, along with co-creators and executive producers Martin Kauffman and Howard J. Morris.

Kauffman revealed that the upcoming season would include the return of Ernie Hudson, who played Tomlin's love interest Jacob in previous seasons.

“The electricity between them was so vibrant,” Kauffman is quoted as saying by Deadline Hollywood. “We will be seeing him in season 6.”

In the series, Sheen and Waterston play a gay couple.

“The fact that it's Sam makes it possible and easy,” Sheen said of the experience playing gay.

“Martin brings joy with him every morning, so things that would normally be difficult are just infinitely easy to do,” Waterston said.

Fonda said that Dolly Parton – who starred in 9 to 5 with Tomlin and Fonda – wants to make a guest appearance on the show.

“[It depends] on the time and her schedule,” Fonda said. “She wants to, but she's busy.”