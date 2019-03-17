Out British singer Sam Smith revealed in a new interview that he identifies as non-binary/genderqueer.

The 26-year-old Smith made his comments on the debut episode of Jameela Jamil's Instagram-based show I Weigh Interviews.

“When I saw the word non-binary/genderqueer and I read into it and I heard these people speaking, I was like, 'Fuck, that is me,'” Smith said, adding that he prefers male pronouns.

“Non-binary/genderqueer is that you do not identify in a gender. You are a mixture of all different things. You are your own special creation. That's how I take it – I am not male or female. I think I float somewhere in between – it's all on the spectrum,” he explained.

“I've always been very free in terms of thinking about my sexuality, so I've just tried to change that into my thoughts on gender as well,” he added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Smith revealed that he has struggled with his weight his entire life and “carried extra estrogen” in his chest as a child, which made him self-conscious and led to bullying.

“I had breasts,” Smith said. “I used to get my mom to write a note to the school when I was like 8 so I wouldn't have to go to swimming lessons. So it's something that's been in me forever.”

Body image issues are “the basis of all my sadness,” Smith added. “Literally everything I've ever been sad about is my weight. I struggle with it every day.”