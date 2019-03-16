The Massachusetts House on Wednesday overwhelmingly approved a bill that seeks to prohibit therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender youth.

Such therapies go by names such as “conversion therapy,” “reparative therapy,” “sexual orientation change efforts” or “ex-gay therapy.”

Lawmakers approved the bill with a 147-8 vote.

A similar bill cleared the House and Senate last year but a technicality kept it from reaching Governor Charlie Baker's desk. Baker, a Republican, recently said that he's “inclined to support” the bill.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, called such therapies “child abuse.”

“We should call this practice what it is: child abuse,” said Marty Rouse, national field director for HRC. “No child should have to endure such a painful and life-threatening experience, and we applaud the Massachusetts House of Representatives for taking such decisive action to protect LGBTQ youth.”

According to HRC, Massachusetts would become the 15th state – plus the District of Columbia – with such a ban, if enacted.