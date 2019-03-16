Queer Eye's culture guy Karamo
Brown on Thursday questioned whether The Bachelor's Colton
Underwood was gay.
Underwood, 27, was a contestant on the
14th season of The Bachelorette, and became the
bachelor in ABC's latest season of The Bachelor. Going into
the season, Underwood was outspoken about having retained his
virginity.
The 23rd season of The
Bachelor ended March 12 with Underwood naming Cassie Randolph as
the winner, but there was no proposal. The couple has said they are
still in a relationship following The Bachelor.
In a tweet, Brown questioned whether
Underwood was gay.
“I just watched the last couple of
episodes of the bachelor,” Brown wrote, “are we sure he isn't
gay? Lol. My gaydar is going crazy.”
Queer Eye season 3 is now
streaming on Netflix.
