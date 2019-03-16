Queer Eye's culture guy Karamo Brown on Thursday questioned whether The Bachelor's Colton Underwood was gay.

Underwood, 27, was a contestant on the 14th season of The Bachelorette, and became the bachelor in ABC's latest season of The Bachelor. Going into the season, Underwood was outspoken about having retained his virginity.

The 23rd season of The Bachelor ended March 12 with Underwood naming Cassie Randolph as the winner, but there was no proposal. The couple has said they are still in a relationship following The Bachelor.

In a tweet, Brown questioned whether Underwood was gay.

“I just watched the last couple of episodes of the bachelor,” Brown wrote, “are we sure he isn't gay? Lol. My gaydar is going crazy.”

