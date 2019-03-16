In a recent interview, Karamo Brown,
the culture guy on Queer Eye, talked about how the phrase
“coming out” is negative.
Appearing on Larry King Now,
Brown told host Larry King that he prefers “letting people in” to
“coming out.”
“I think that the term coming out
gives other people the power to accept or deny you. And I don't
think that's right,” Brown said. “I think the only person you
should be worried about accepting you yourself is you yourself.”
“These grand announcements that LGBTQ
people have to make are unfair,” he added, noting that straight
people don't have to announce their sexuality. “It just is
inappropriate.”
Elsewhere in the interview, Brown said
that his career plan included a talk show, followed by a run for
political office.
“Karamo Brown in ten years?” King
asked.
“Hopefully, I'll have a successful
talk show and then be finishing that to going into politics,” Brown
answered.
Queer Eye season 3 is now
streaming on Netflix.