In a recent interview, Karamo Brown, the culture guy on Queer Eye, talked about how the phrase “coming out” is negative.

Appearing on Larry King Now, Brown told host Larry King that he prefers “letting people in” to “coming out.”

“I think that the term coming out gives other people the power to accept or deny you. And I don't think that's right,” Brown said. “I think the only person you should be worried about accepting you yourself is you yourself.”

“These grand announcements that LGBTQ people have to make are unfair,” he added, noting that straight people don't have to announce their sexuality. “It just is inappropriate.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Brown said that his career plan included a talk show, followed by a run for political office.

“Karamo Brown in ten years?” King asked.

“Hopefully, I'll have a successful talk show and then be finishing that to going into politics,” Brown answered.

Queer Eye season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.