In introducing legislation on Wednesday
that seeks to prohibit LGBT discrimination, House Speaker Nancy
Pelosi described President Donald Trump's ban on transgender troops
“disgusting.”
The Department of Defense this week
announced that the ban would take effect on April 12.
In her remarks at a news conference to
announce the introduction of the Equality Act, Pelosi described the
ban as “hateful.”
Pelosi said that she was “especially
upset that last night we're all sickened and saddened to see the
president revive his hateful transgender service ban.”
“No one with the strength and bravery
to serve in the military should be turned away,” she continued.
“So sad.”
“So, we have important work to do.
We [will be] fighting to defeat this disgusting ban and we must
approve [the Equality Act],” she added.
