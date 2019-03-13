The Department of Defense late Tuesday unveiled its plan to implement President Donald Trump's ban on transgender troops.

The agency said in a 15-page memo that its policy would take effect April 12.

While the policy would prohibit most transgender people from serving, the memo claims it is not banning transgender military service because it will allow transgender people to enlist who have not been diagnosed with gender dysphoria and are willing to serve in their biological sex. Also, the policy would likely allow currently serving transgender troops to remain in the armed forces.

The announcement comes just days after a judge in Maryland lifted his nationwide injunction barring enforcement of the ban. In his order, the judge cited the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in January to allow the policy to take effect as several cases challenging the ban move forward.

GLAD, one of the groups challenging implementation of the ban in court, maintains that one court injunction prohibiting implementation remains in place.

“Not only does the Trump-Pence transgender military ban violate the Constitution, but now the administration is also defying a court order,” said Jennifer Levi, director of GLAD's transgender rights project. “With brazen disregard for the judicial process, the Pentagon is prematurely and illegally rolling out a plan to implement the ban when a court injunction remains in place prohibiting them from doing so.